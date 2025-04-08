Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $382.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.