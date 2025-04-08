Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $574,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 347,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 64,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Itron by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3,119.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.