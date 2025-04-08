Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $598,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 590,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,101.38. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,050 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.