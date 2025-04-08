Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $596,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

