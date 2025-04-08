Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,500. This represents a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,373 shares of company stock worth $11,268,499. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

