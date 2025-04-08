Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.9 %

CCI stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

