Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

