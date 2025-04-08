Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 23,276 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

