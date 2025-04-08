Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $526,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 183.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,250. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.