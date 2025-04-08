E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,394.44 and traded as low as C$1,212.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,212.00, with a volume of 1,397 shares traded.

E-L Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,394.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.81%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.