Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 1,148,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,043,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,001. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 843,716 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 619,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 567,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

