Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of EIC stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
