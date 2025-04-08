Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.68.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

