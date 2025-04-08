eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $497,625.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7,928.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,012,000 after purchasing an additional 831,263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

