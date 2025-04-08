EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

SATS opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,853 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 719,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 474,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

