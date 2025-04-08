ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECRGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 10374889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.