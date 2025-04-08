ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 10374889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
ECR Minerals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.44.
ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
