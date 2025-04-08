Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Tesla, Vale, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the design, production, and distribution of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks can include traditional automakers transitioning to electric options, as well as specialized firms developing battery systems, charging infrastructure, and other essential components for electric mobility. Investors are often attracted to this sector due to its potential growth driven by increasing global emphasis on sustainable transportation and environmental solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,896,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,426,203. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $741.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 37,333,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,559,781. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 4,848,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Further Reading