Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.