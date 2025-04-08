EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

