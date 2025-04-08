Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,908 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

