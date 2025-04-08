Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CGI were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,976,000 after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in CGI by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in CGI by 1,027.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,844 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

