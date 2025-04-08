Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.12 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

