Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

