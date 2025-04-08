Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.57 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.