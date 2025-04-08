Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

