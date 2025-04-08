Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $3.84 Million Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

