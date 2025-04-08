Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

