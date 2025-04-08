Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 949,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 484,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.