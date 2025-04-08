ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 156582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $14,233,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in ENI by 1,885.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ENI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

