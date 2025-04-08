Entergy Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

NYSE:ETR opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

