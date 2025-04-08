Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,105,824 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 366.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $126,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1,572.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 329,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 309,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.