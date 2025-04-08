Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 125,440 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $103,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 270,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,843,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

