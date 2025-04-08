Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 306,693 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221,228 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 306,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $129,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SEA by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

