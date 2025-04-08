Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $113.97 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 282,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $113,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,551,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 179,313 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,508,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

