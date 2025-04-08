Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $118.17 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $118,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Read Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.