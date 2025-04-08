Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $136.72 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $136,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

