Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $109,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

COF stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

