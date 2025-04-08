Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $121,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 917.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,970 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.2 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.27. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.20.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

