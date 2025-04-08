Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,266 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $147,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

