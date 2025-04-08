EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 29,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 65,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

EnWave Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.31.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Further Reading

