EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

