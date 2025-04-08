EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 6.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

