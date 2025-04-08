Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.77 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.93). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 144.91 ($1.84), with a volume of 534,879 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.29. The company has a market capitalization of £152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £2,615.80 ($3,329.68). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

