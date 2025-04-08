Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 1893906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.