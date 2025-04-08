Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $6.78. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.