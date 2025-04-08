Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $6.78. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

