Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

