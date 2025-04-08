Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £197.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.55.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

