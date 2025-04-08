Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). Approximately 3,500,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke Price Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Evoke Company Profile
