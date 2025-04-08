Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
