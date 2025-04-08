Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

