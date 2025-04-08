Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Evoke Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.