Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Company Profile
